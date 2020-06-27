Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $24.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.62 million and the highest is $37.58 million. Trivago reported sales of $251.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full-year sales of $358.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.56 million to $466.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $587.63 million, with estimates ranging from $521.53 million to $626.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 26.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRVG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.05 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trivago by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $1,679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trivago stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trivago has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

