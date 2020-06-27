Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) will report $33.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $25.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $123.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $156.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,690.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,396.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $17.27 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $937.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 329.54, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

