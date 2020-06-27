Zacks: Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.16). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of EPIX opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 446,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

