Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

