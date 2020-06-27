$0.07 EPS Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

