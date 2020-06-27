Zacks: Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ichor by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ichor by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $566.56 million, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.51. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.