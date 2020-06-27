Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.76.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 227,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.