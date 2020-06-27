$19.32 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $19.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.12 million. Investar reported sales of $18.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $79.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.66 million to $80.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.97 million, with estimates ranging from $77.69 million to $92.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Investar had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

ISTR opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. Investar has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $133,003.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,394.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Investar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Investar by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Investar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

