Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to report sales of $51.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.16 million to $53.71 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $50.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $207.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.74 million to $215.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $216.36 million, with estimates ranging from $192.44 million to $227.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

IRT opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 2,158,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,086 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 450,505 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

