Brokerages Expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. International Seaways reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 560.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Pareto Securities cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

