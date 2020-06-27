Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Visteon worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Visteon by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 28.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Visteon by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 233,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 127,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $68.44 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

