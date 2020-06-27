Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $42,307,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,930 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 376,799.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 953,303 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,683,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE APLE opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.