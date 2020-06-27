Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,007 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Monro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Monro by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

MNRO stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $87.92.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.20 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

