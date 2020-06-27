Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,078 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Coty worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Coty by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Coty by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

