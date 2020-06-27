Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Imax worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Imax by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Imax by 2,262.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,725 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Imax in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Imax by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Imax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Imax alerts:

NYSE IMAX opened at $10.54 on Friday. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.