Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $527.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

