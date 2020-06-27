Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 292,966 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,079 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,921,000 after acquiring an additional 543,225 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,357,000 after acquiring an additional 256,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,663,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 214,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $261.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

