Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Hecla Mining worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 322,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hecla Mining by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,349,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 121,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of HL opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.85. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

