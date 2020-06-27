Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Bandwidth worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bandwidth by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 126,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Bandwidth by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after purchasing an additional 119,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 50.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bandwidth by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 753,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $680,242.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,462.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,045,318 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $124.37 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $130.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,218.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

