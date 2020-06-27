Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,075 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Agilysys worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 87,168 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

