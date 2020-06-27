Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,149 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

