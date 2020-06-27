Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Pra Group worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pra Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Pra Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pra Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 80,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. Pra Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

