Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Appian worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Appian by 131.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Appian by 48.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $802,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

