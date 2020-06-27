Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Safety Insurance Group worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,053,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 125.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $970,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 394.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFT. TheStreet lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

