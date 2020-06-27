Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 105,481 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 824,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDW opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.20 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

