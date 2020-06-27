Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post sales of $13.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.29 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $63.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.83 million to $63.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $77.15 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $80.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG opened at $19.91 on Friday. Centogene has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

