Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,361 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $10.58 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $246.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 333.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

