Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $2,557,200.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BILL opened at $84.48 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $97.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.