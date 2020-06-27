Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $2,557,200.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BILL opened at $84.48 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $97.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

