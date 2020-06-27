Enrique N. Mayor-Mora Sells 37,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of KMX stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
