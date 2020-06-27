Enrique N. Mayor-Mora Sells 37,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CarMax by 97.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $136,504,000. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 21.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $118,534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after acquiring an additional 680,460 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

