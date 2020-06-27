Rodger Novak Sells 50,000 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 716,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

