Rodger Novak Sells 50,000 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodger Novak also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 716,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

