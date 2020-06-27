State Street Corp Buys 51,060 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.83% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $339.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Equities analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

