State Street Corp Has $2.54 Million Position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 122.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roshan Bhakta purchased 1,876 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,636.68. Also, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 12,322 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $220,933.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,151 shares of company stock valued at $289,587. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th.

FCBP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

