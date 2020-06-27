State Street Corp Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SB One Bancorp were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBBX. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte bought 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $18.51 on Friday. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

