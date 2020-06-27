Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Northwest Bancshares worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

