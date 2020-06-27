Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,338,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.55. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $1,623,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,200,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,759 shares of company stock worth $11,065,783. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

