Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 54,204 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

