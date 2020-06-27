Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACH opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ACH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

