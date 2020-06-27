Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 26,421 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,421 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Buckle worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Buckle by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $771.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.67 million. Buckle had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

