Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRET shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

