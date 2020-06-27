PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 238.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,579 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of PDC Energy worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 282,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,001,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,115,000.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

