Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,098 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.77% of Century Aluminum worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 222,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

CENX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. Century Aluminum Co has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.13 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $116,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 91,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $645,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,451. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

