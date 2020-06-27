Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,764 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Immunomedics worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMMU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

