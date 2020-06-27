Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,490 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 379,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.74 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

