Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,488 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 33,496 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Yelp worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 806.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,126 shares of company stock worth $215,751. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

