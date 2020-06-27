Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FM opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $31.35.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

