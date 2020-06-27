Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,679 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 98.4% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UA opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

