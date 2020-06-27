Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $65.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

