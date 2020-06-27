Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,590,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,976,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,172,000 after buying an additional 127,297 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,039,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $276.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $282.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.71 and a 200-day moving average of $245.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.