Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,120,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $42,693,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 3,191,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 2,255,511 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 87.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,796,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,301,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 189.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,823,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,194,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. MFA FINL INC/SH had a negative net margin of 105.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

