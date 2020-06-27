Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of TowneBank worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TowneBank by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 217.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.16.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.